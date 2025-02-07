Here’s where Bengaluru’s longest double decker flyover and metro corridor is coming

Bengaluru is set to witness a major infrastructure revamp with plans for an extensive double-decker road and metro corridor spanning 32.15 km between JP Nagar and Hebbal. Additionally, an 8-km elevated road has been proposed on Magadi Road.

The project, modeled after the Ragigudda-Silk Board stretch, will be the city’s longest flyover and is expected to ease congestion on the western section of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Deccan Herald reported.

Additionally, an 8-km elevated road has been proposed on Magadi Road, with the overall cost for these projects estimated at ₹9,800 crore. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, after reviewing the plans during his visit to key locations such as Hebbal, BEL Road, Summanahalli, and Goraguntepalya, confirmed that future metro expansions will integrate elevated roads to minimize land acquisition costs, the report further added.

Officials stated that both metro corridors under Phase III—covering over 40 km—will feature a double-decker design. However, this integration has slightly delayed the tendering process for metro civil works, despite the central government’s approval in August last year.

“We are planning with a long-term vision of 30-40 years, and the costs will be equally shared by BBMP and Namma Metro,” Shivakumar explained as reported by the publication.

A significant design modification will be implemented at Goraguntepalya for the 32.15-km metro line between JP Nagar 4th Phase and Kempapura. Instead of an interchange at Peenya, officials are considering a new metro station near Goraguntepalya junction.

This change aims to reduce construction costs and shorten the metro line by 300 meters. To maintain connectivity, dedicated travelators will link the new station to Peenya and Goraguntepalya.

While the redesign may result in some inconvenience for metro users, officials believe it will drastically improve vehicular movement at Goraguntepalya. The corridor will enable seamless travel between Dr. Rajkumar Memorial and BEL Circle, eliminating bottlenecks. Plans also include acquiring land from the Defence Ministry and the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute to develop a direct surface road, further reducing detours.

