Karnataka minister Santosh Lad alleges BJP in talks to replace PM Modi: Report

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad claimed on Wednesday that several BJP leaders were internally discussing the poor state of India's economy and the possibility of replacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported Deccan Herald. However, he alleged that these leaders were reluctant to voice their concerns publicly due to fear. Karnataka's Minister Santosh Lad.(PTI)

Lad reportedly stated that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he learned that BJP members were considering Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari as a potential replacement for Modi.

"There is a suffocating atmosphere within the party, but BJP leaders do not have the freedom to openly speak about Modi and his failures," Lad remarked.

He also referred to veteran politician Subramanian Swamy’s recent criticisms of Modi, where Swamy accused the PM of lacking economic expertise and being an unsuitable leader. "Why aren’t BJP leaders countering Swamy’s remarks? They remain silent because they know he is telling the truth. The same BJP leaders who once supported Swamy’s attacks on Sonia Gandhi are now unwilling to challenge his statements on Modi," Lad was quoted as a saying by the publication.

Addressing other issues, Lad questioned the lack of reliable data regarding the stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. "The NDA government seems to stand for ‘No Data Available.’ Instead of addressing national concerns, the Prime Minister is busy performing ‘aarti’ throughout the day. Why hasn’t the GST rate been reduced? A lower GST would have benefited everyone," he said.

Regarding Karnataka’s government schemes, Lad dismissed concerns that the ₹60,000 crore allocated for state guarantee schemes was affecting other development projects. "MLAs who felt that development was being impacted have requested additional funds," he stated.

Lad further emphasized that the Congress government had allocated more funds to all sectors compared to the BJP. "Government finances will always have constraints, but the issue is not caused by the guarantee schemes. These schemes are an integral part of our development vision," he asserted.