Bengaluru hotels in high demand as Aero India Show and Invest Karnataka 2025 set to kick off

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Aero India 2025 and Invest Karnataka 2025 are set to bring a wave of visitors to Bengaluru, raising hotel demands and prices significantly. 

Bengaluru is gearing up to host two major events next week—Aero India 2025 and Invest Karnataka 2025—bringing an influx of visitors from around the world. This surge in arrivals has led to an unprecedented demand for hotel accommodations across the city and even in its outskirts. Hoteliers are seizing the opportunity, anticipating high footfall in Karnataka’s capital throughout the week.

Bengaluru hotels surge hotel tariffs amid huge demand.
Bengaluru hotels surge hotel tariffs amid huge demand.

Also Read - Bengaluru Aero India 2025: Police issue traffic advisory for people attending biennial event

High demand increases hotel tariffs

With demand soaring, hotel tariffs have seen a steep rise. Luxury five-star hotels, which typically charge between 10,000 and 15,000 per night, have increased their rates to over 20,000. Mid-range hotels, too, have hiked their prices as the rush for accommodations intensifies. Meanwhile, in areas like Devanahalli and Yelahanka—closer to the Aero India venue—hospitality businesses are offering attractive packages that include food and transportation to cater to visitors.

The Invest Karnataka 2025 summit, scheduled around the same time, is set to draw numerous international delegates, entrepreneurs, and investors, further fueling the demand for hotel stays. Reports suggest that the accommodation crunch has extended beyond Bengaluru, with hotels in nearby Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu—particularly in Anantapur and Krishnagiri—experiencing increased bookings. These towns, located within 200 km of Bengaluru, are witnessing a spillover effect from the demand.

Also Read - Mysterious calls and fake orders? Bengaluru residents report unusual delivery 'scams'

Authorities have begun implementing traffic management measures around Yelahanka Air Force Station, where the Aero India Show will take place. Travelers heading to Kempegowda International Airport are advised to use alternative routes such as Hennur-Bagalur Road to avoid congestion. Additionally, flight operations at the airport may be affected due to temporary airspace restrictions during the event. Airlines are expected to notify passengers of possible delays or cancellations, ensuring minimal disruption for travelers.

