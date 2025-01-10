Menu Explore
Bengaluru Aero India 2025: Police issue traffic advisory for people attending biennial event

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Bengaluru prepares for Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 15. Alternative routes are advised for airport travelers.

Bengaluru is gearing up to host the biennial Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 15, 2025. In preparation for this grand event, the city police have issued a traffic advisory for attendees. Registration for Aero India 2025 is already open, and the show promises thrilling aerial displays featuring various fighter jets and helicopters. The event will welcome the general public on its final two days.

Aero India Show will be conducted in Bengaluru's Yelahanka air base from February 10 to 15, 2025.
Aero India Show will be conducted in Bengaluru's Yelahanka air base from February 10 to 15, 2025.

Traffic Guidelines for Aero India 2025 Attendees

Display of Parking Passes

Visitors with tickets or passes must prominently display their car parking pass on the vehicle's windshield.

Designated Routes

Attendees are required to strictly follow the route specified in the QR code on their ticket or pass. Deviations from the assigned route will not be permitted.

ADVA Pass Holders (Gate No. 08 to 11)

Those with passes for the Air Display View Area (ADVA) at Gate No. 08 to 11 must access the venue via the service road beneath the Kodigehalli Junction flyover. The route continues through Byatarayanapura Junction, GKVK Junction, Yelahanka Bypass Junction (left turn), Doddaballapura Main Road, Nagenahalli Gate (right turn), and Gantiganahalli. Attendees must also use the same route for their return journey.

Domestic Area Parking (Gate No. 05)

Visitors with parking passes for Gate No. 05 in the Domestic Area should proceed via Airport Road, take the flyover at IAF Hunasemaranahalli, make a U-turn, and use the service road to reach Gate No. 05. For the return trip, exit through Gate No. 05A via Reva College Junction.

Alternative Parking and Shuttle Services

To minimize congestion, the Bengaluru police recommend parking at the free lots available at GKVK Campus and Jakkur Airfield. Free BMTC shuttle bus services will operate between these parking areas and the air show venue.

Airport Travel Advisory

Travelers heading to Kempegowda International Airport are advised to take alternative routes through Hennur-Bagalur Road to avoid delays. Flight operations at the airport might be affected due to partial airspace closures during the Aero India Show. Airlines will notify passengers about potential flight delays or cancellations.

