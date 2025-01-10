Bengaluru airport surpasses 40 million passengers, ranked ‘large airport’: Report

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) reached a major milestone in 2024, surpassing 40 million passengers in a single year for the first time. With a total of 40.73 million travelers, the airport earned its place among the global ‘Large Airport’ category, as recognized by the Airports Council International (ACI). October 20, 2024, marked its busiest day, with 1,26,532 travelers passing through.

According to Indian Express report, the airport witnessed an impressive growth in passenger traffic, climbing from 37.2 million in 2023 to 40.73 million in 2024. October 20, 2024, marked its busiest day, with 1,26,532 travelers passing through. Average daily air traffic movements (ATMs) stood at 723, peaking at 782 on October 17.

(Also Read: Rebel Karnataka BJP leader says astrologer predicted DK Shivakumar will be CM after jail term: Report)

KIA’s connectivity expanded to 75 domestic and 30 international destinations, adding 15 new routes during the year. Notable additions included Ayodhya, Aizawl, Nanded, and Langkawi. Among domestic routes, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune topped the charts, while Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and London Heathrow were the most frequented international destinations, the report added.

IndiGo Airlines played a pivotal role in boosting international connectivity, introducing 46 weekly flights—the highest from any single station in India. New airline partnerships with Virgin Atlantic and Manta Air further strengthened the airport’s global reach.

(Also Read: Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 suffers water pipe leak, flooding offices: Report)

Cargo operations soar

According to the publication’s report, KIA achieved a record-breaking year in cargo operations, processing 4,96,227 metric tonnes (MT) in 2024, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year. International cargo witnessed a remarkable 23 per cent surge, reaching 3,13,981 MT, while domestic cargo rose by 9 per cent. The busiest day for cargo handling was July 11, 2024, when 1,884 MT was processed.

Agricultural perishables, pharmaceuticals, and machinery parts were key exports.

(Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs officials to remove ineligible BPL ration card holders)