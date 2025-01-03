Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2 suffers water pipe leak, flooding offices: Report

A burst water pipe at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 caused significant disruption on January 1, flooding the first floor and impacting airline offices. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹ 13,000 crores. (Representational Image)(Twitter)

The incident, reported around 7.30 PM, led to water seeping into offices of carriers such as Air India Express, Saudia, and Japan Airlines, Moneycontrol reported.

Staff faced challenges as water damaged office infrastructure, including ceilings and tiles. Essential supplies like boarding passes, baggage tags, and other stationary items were soaked, forcing temporary relocation of operations, the report added.

In response, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages KIA, confirmed the leak but assured it had no effect on passenger services. "A potable water pipeline at Terminal 2 experienced a leak. Our team acted swiftly to address the situation and provided alternative arrangements for the affected airline partners," BIAL said in a statement according to Moneycontrol.

More about Terminal 2

In 2023, UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury, recognized the new terminal of Kempegowda International airport as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ to the airport.

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

Despite accolades, the terminal has faced recurring issues. In May 2023, a water leak was reported for the first time, followed by another in May 2024 during heavy rains. International operations, which commenced in September 2023, were not affected this time, but the frequent leaks have raised questions about the terminal’s resilience.

