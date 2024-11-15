'India’s best airport terminal': Bengaluru airport’s T2 leaves Japanese traveller in awe, video goes viral. Watch

A Japanese travel vlogger, Kiki Chen, was blown away by the stunning Terminal 2 (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and shared her experience in a viral Instagram video. Japanese travel vlogger, Kiki Chen.(Instagram)

Upon arrival, Kiki explored the terminal, admiring its lounges, waiting areas, and vibrant food outlets. "India’s best airport terminal! Everything built with bamboo—even the check-in counters," she captioned her post. The video text read, “Can’t believe I’m at an airport in India.”

The video has garnered over 16 million views and more thann 15,000 comments.

More about Terminal 2

In 2023, UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury, recognized the new terminal of Kempegowda International airport as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ to the airport.

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

Recently, terminal 2 got another attraction on Thursday: a new hydroponic green wall called ‘Tiger Wings'. Renowned botanist Patrick Blane worked on this 30-foot high and 160-foot wide wall, which features 153 species of native plants picked from local Bengaluru nurseries and western ghats.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) chairman Sharat Marar said, “The Tiger Wings span 4,000 square feet and are home to over 15,000 plants across 153 species. Blane told me that when these 15,000 plants bloom in three months, they’ll resemble a stretched-out tiger on the wall. We all are waiting to see what Blane has created with his enormous experience of building hydroponic walls across the globe.”

