PM Modi congratulates Bengaluru people after Kempegowda International Airport's terminal-2 gets global award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of Bengaluru, after Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 got global recognition. He said that the new terminal reflects the country's growing prowess in combining world-class infrastructure with artistic beauty. PM Modi during the inauguration of Bengaluru airport's terminal - 2

Last week, UNESCO’s Prix Versailles, a Paris based architectural awards jury, recognized the new terminal of Kempegowda International airport as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world and gave the prestigious ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ to the airport.

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, “A commendable feat! Congratulations to the people of Bengaluru. Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport is not just a gateway to the vibrant city of Bengaluru but also a showcase of architectural brilliance. This accomplishment reflects the country's growing prowess in combining world-class infrastructure with artistic beauty.”

Backed by UNESCO, Prix Versailles has recognized innovativeness, creativity, the reflection of local heritage and ecological efficiency of the terminal which has become flyers’ favorite in last one year.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this second terminal at Bengaluru airport. The airport is built on a theme that represents the ethos of Bengaluru, which is known as the Garden City of India. The vertical gardens and bamboo roofs across the large spread of the terminal give a unique experience to the passengers who board and deboard from the new terminal.

The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.