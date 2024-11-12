Bengaluru airport passengers wait for hours outside taxi stands. Why there is a shortage of cabbies?

Getting a taxi from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has become a herculean task for air passengers as there has been a shortage of vehicles for the number of customers. Long lines at dedicated taxi stands outside Bengaluru airport terminals are irking passengers as waiting time for a taxi is extending up to more than an hour. The taxi scene is reportedly the same at all cab aggregator stands, as a smaller number of drivers want to do airport duty due to the long distance from the city and increased toll charges. (X/@nothrixx)

In a video shared by an X handle called Karnataka Portfolio, many passengers who arrived at Bengaluru airport were waiting in a line to get into a taxi. The taxi scene is reportedly the same at all cab aggregator stands, as a smaller number of drivers want to do airport duty due to the long distance from the city and increased toll charges.

What are cab drivers saying?

Speaking to HT.com, Mallappa Gowda, a taxi driver, said, “If we do airport duty, each ride takes at least 1 to 2 hours, depending on the traffic and distance. And there are hefty toll prices which drivers are supposed to pay. Upon that there is a pick-up point tariff which has been increased. The amount that a taxi driver earns after taking a customer to the airport is much less when compared to the one who does pick-up and drop services within the city. A lot of my friends do not prefer to go to the airport for duty.”

Gowda also said that many people who board and deboard from Bengaluru airport prefer public transport to travel between the city and the airport. “BMTC has buses to almost all areas in the city, and we are not sure whether we immediately get a booking after dropping off a customer. This is another reason why drivers are not willing to go to the airport from Bengaluru,” he added. Bengaluru airport is at Devanahalli, roughly 50 km away from the city.

The taxi drivers are also choosing different routes to avoid toll fee, causing a concern for passenger safety. Manjunath, another taxi driver, said, “We can save ₹150 – ₹200 by going in a different route to airport. But lot of passengers, especially women, do not feel safe taking them through that route as it is usually deserted with no lights. Doing airport trips in Bengaluru is such a challenge on many ways.”

Meanwhile, the users on social media complained that waiting for a taxi at Bengaluru airport is frustrating. A user called Harsha posted earlier, “Worst wait time for @Olacabs @Uber_India at Bengaluru T2 terminal Been waiting for 2 hours, hardly any vehicles servicing the traffic of people, 1 vehicle ever 15-20 mins #bengaluruairport who should take accountability to provide basic service at international for the public.”

HT has contacted several cab aggregators for comment, and the story will be updated after their response.