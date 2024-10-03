Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rameshwaram cafe and CTR to sell their iconic dosas in Bengaluru airport, outlets to come up in two terminals: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2024 08:18 AM IST

According to the report, Rameshwaram cafe will be opened in terminal-1 and CTR will be opened in terminal-2 of Bengaluru airport.

Bengaluru’s love for Dosas is well-known and the city is known for its iconic Dosa joints which gained popularity on a national level. Two of the city's famous Dosa joints, Rameshwaram Cafe and Central Tiffin Room (CTR) are all set to open their outlets in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), reported Money Control.

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Indira Canteen at Kempegowda Airport 

According to the report, Rameshwaram cafe will be opened in terminal-1, where the domestic flight operations take place and CTR will be opened at terminal-2, where international flight operations, along with some domestic operations take place. While the Rameshwaram cafe has multiple outlets across the city and in Hyderabad, this will be CTR’s first expansion, apart from the popular Malleshwaram outlet.

Speaking to the publication, an official from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “We wanted to showcase the best of Bengaluru and two of the city's famous dosa spots will now be part of the airport.”

CTR is one of Bengaluru’s oldest Dosa joints that is known for its crispy benne masala dosas and it is often referred to by many celebrities. Rameshwaram cafe is the recent sensation in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector, which gained instant popularity after its launch in 2021.

Also Read - Bengaluru airport expects surge in passengers in mid-August, alerts flyers to reach early

Earlier this year, the Karnataka CM inaugurated an Indira Canteen at the Kempegowda Airport, where breakfast is provided for 5, lunch and dinner for 10. This is to serve the cab drivers who often skip grabbing a meal at the airport due to its high costs.

The BIAL earlier said that they are aiming to promote local culture in Bengaluru airport as people from across the globe, board and deboard from KIA. It also said that the airport's digital displays will prioritise the Kannada language. “BLR Airport will use digital media to display information about the event and engage with passengers through on-ground activities to promote the Kannada language,” the statement added.

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On