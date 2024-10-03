Rameshwaram cafe and CTR to sell their iconic dosas in Bengaluru airport, outlets to come up in two terminals: Report

Bengaluru’s love for Dosas is well-known and the city is known for its iconic Dosa joints which gained popularity on a national level. Two of the city's famous Dosa joints, Rameshwaram Cafe and Central Tiffin Room (CTR) are all set to open their outlets in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), reported Money Control. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

According to the report, Rameshwaram cafe will be opened in terminal-1, where the domestic flight operations take place and CTR will be opened at terminal-2, where international flight operations, along with some domestic operations take place. While the Rameshwaram cafe has multiple outlets across the city and in Hyderabad, this will be CTR’s first expansion, apart from the popular Malleshwaram outlet.

Speaking to the publication, an official from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “We wanted to showcase the best of Bengaluru and two of the city's famous dosa spots will now be part of the airport.”

CTR is one of Bengaluru’s oldest Dosa joints that is known for its crispy benne masala dosas and it is often referred to by many celebrities. Rameshwaram cafe is the recent sensation in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector, which gained instant popularity after its launch in 2021.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka CM inaugurated an Indira Canteen at the Kempegowda Airport, where breakfast is provided for ₹5, lunch and dinner for ₹10. This is to serve the cab drivers who often skip grabbing a meal at the airport due to its high costs.

The BIAL earlier said that they are aiming to promote local culture in Bengaluru airport as people from across the globe, board and deboard from KIA. It also said that the airport's digital displays will prioritise the Kannada language. “BLR Airport will use digital media to display information about the event and engage with passengers through on-ground activities to promote the Kannada language,” the statement added.