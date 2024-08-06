Bengaluru airport expects surge in passengers in mid-August, alerts flyers to reach early

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a passenger advisory as it is anticipating an increase in passenger footfalls in upcoming weeks. The security will also be beefed up at Kempegowda international airport and BIAL advised passengers to reach a bit early for a smooth check-in process. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

In an announcement, the management of Bengaluru airport said, “We are expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the Independence Day week. Owing to the high security measures in August, there may be delay in passenger processing at BLR Airport.”

The passengers are further advised to plan their journey accordingly. “Passengers are advised to plan their travel to the Airport to allow sufficient time for security check. While you are here early, experience our range of services from shopping and dining to unwinding at the lounge. Happy journey,” it added.

Meanwhile, the airport passengers are also facing issues with bad roads of north Bengaluru, especially during the monsoons. Even a small downpour is flooding the north Bengaluru roads which is resulting in severe traffic congestions. The Nagavara, Hebbal and Sahakara Nagar areas, which lead to airport road have been battling with civic menace as they cause delay in reaching the airport.

The traffic mismanagement at Hebbal area is causing delays in reaching the airport and many passengers are preferring alternate routes.