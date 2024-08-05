Bengaluru traffic police alerted passengers who were commuting around north side of the city after massive showers on Monday afternoon created waterlogging in many areas. The cops and civic body workers are already on ground to clear waterlogging and asked commuters to take alternate routes. Bengaluru rains: Massive showers lead to severe water congestion across city, traffic police alert commuters

In an X post, RT Nagar police wrote, “Slow-moving traffic due to water logging On CBI Flyover towards Airport road Kindly co-operate.” Traffic was also affected at Hennur junction due to water logging.

Top traffic updates after massive rain

Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at Hennur towards Hebbal Service Road, kindly cooperate.

Slow-moving traffic due to water towards Airport Road.

Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at jayamahal road Near White Petals Back Gate towards Mekhri Circle.

Slow-moving traffic due to Water logging near Hebbal down ramp towards city.

Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at Windsor Manor Down Ramp, towards Palace Guttahalli kindly cooperated.

Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at Hebbal PS towards the City. Slow-moving traffic due to water logging at Nagavara junction.

Devanagari underpass closed for vehicular movement due to water logging.

Meanwhile, east Bengaluru also saw heavy rain and the traffic congestions are expected on Outer Ring Road. The traffic police have been deployed at crucial junctions and bottlenecks to clear the congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the city.