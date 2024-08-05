 On camera, Bengaluru woman molested by a man while returning from morning walk. Accused yet to be arrested | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi
On camera, Bengaluru woman molested by a man while returning from morning walk. Accused yet to be arrested

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2024 02:50 PM IST

The incident is said to have happened on August 2 at 5 am and a case has been registered at Bengaluru's Konakunte police station.

An unknown man in Bengaluru molested a woman while she was returning after her morning walk and the entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. The incident is said to have happened on August 2 at 5 am and a case has been registered at Konanakunte police station.

On camera, Bengaluru woman molested by a man while returning from morning walk. Accused yet to be arrested(X/@Ashutos59663780)
On camera, Bengaluru woman molested by a man while returning from morning walk. Accused yet to be arrested(X/@Ashutos59663780)

In a video that went viral on social media, the molester who was wearing a white shirt was seen chasing a woman and molesting her. While the woman was crying for help, he pushed her and fled the scene. The scary visuals once again raised concerns on safety of women in the tech capital.

 

Meanwhile, the accused is yet to be arrested by the Bengaluru police and they launched a search for him. The woman’s family is originally from Rajasthan, living in Bengaluru and her husband filed police complaint. Cases under Sections 76 (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 78 (stalking), and 79 (word, gesture, act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were reportedly registered against the accused.

Bengaluru police have taken this incident seriously and said that the accused will be arrested soon. According to India Today, deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru south) Lokesh Jagalasar said, “The accused will be arrested very soon and we are already trying to trace him. The safety of women in Bengaluru is our main priority and we will take all measures to ensure it. We will also examine if there is a need for extra patrolling services during the night and take a decision.”

