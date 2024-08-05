After the recent tragedy in Delhi’s Rau’s IAS study circle, where three aspirants were killed, a debate has been sparked across the country about aspirants giving away their most productive years for the competitive exams. Former Bengaluru police commissioner and IPS officer Bhaskar Rao suggested youth move on from the UPSC preparation if it is not cleared in three attempts. ‘Have plan B, don’t waste your time if…': Former Bengaluru IPS officer's suggestion to UPSC aspirants(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Also Read - Will donate ₹3 crore for library in memory of 3 students: AAP MP Sanjay Singh to UPSC aspirants

In an X post, Rao said that he cleared his UPSC examination in the third attempt and highlighted that those who did not clear are doing well. He wrote, “Dearest Young Friends, I passed my UPSC Civil Services Examination in my THIRD attempt in 1989. More brilliant friends of mine didn’t pass this exam but are doing well in life. Dearest Children, Your Life, Family, & Future are more Valuable & Important than any Examination and a Job.”

Rao further urged the aspirants not to keep attempting the exam and ruin their lives. “If you cannot clear a particular Competitive Examination in THREE Attempts, please don’t keep on attempting and wasting your Time. Social Pressure is very Temporary. Please don’t destroy your life. Take a Plan B and Exit for a Better Life,” he further added.

Also Read - Delhi HC raps MCD, police on 3 IAS aspirants' deaths in Old Rajinder Nagar: ‘Mercifully you have not…’

The former top cop also called coaching centres ‘hoax hope factories.’ “These Exams will make a 31-year-old kid a Life Failure, which is not the Truth. Please don’t waste Lakhs of Rupees on Coaching Centers, which are Hoax Hope Factories. Life is Precious,” he rounded off.

The living conditions of UPSC aspirants in New Delhi raised many concerns nationwide. A 26-year-old- woman who was an aspirant allegedly died by suicide, and she was reportedly battling depression. In a note, she appealed to the government to reduce scams in government exams and to create jobs for the youth, besides calling for the rent in PGs and hostels meant for students to be decreased.