New Delhi, A MP Sanjay Singh met the protesting UPSC aspirants in Rajinder Nagar on Thursday and said he will donate ₹3 crore for building of a library in the memory of three students who died in the flooded basement of a civil services coaching centre. Will donate ₹ 3 crore for library in memory of 3 students: AAP MP Sanjay Singh to UPSC aspirants

Interacting with the students, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will give ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the students who were victims of this accident and a library will be built in the memory of the deceased students.

"I will give ₹1 crore each from my MPLAD fund to build them. The government has decided to make a law to regulate coaching centres, in which the suggestions of the students will also be included," he added.

During the interaction, the students demanded to fix the accountability of the senior officers responsible for this accident at the Rau's IAS Study Circle and take strict action against them.

Responding to the demands of the students one by one, the Rajya Sabha MP said a welfare fund should be created together by the owners of coaching centres and the government, so that students can be helped when needed. Also, a permanent system should be made to address the complaints of the students and resolve them, he added.

He said after listening to the suggestions of the students, the Delhi government is going to make a law to regulate the coaching centres in Delhi. An order has also been issued for this, he said.

Singh said 10 students will be involved in the process of making this law which will be made according to the students. Its draft will be prepared and soon it will be presented in the assembly, he said.

He said regarding the students' demand that the CCTV footage of the Rajinder Nagar incident be released, a cabinet minister has also written a similar letter. The Delhi Police will provide this footage, he said.

"The Commissioner of Delhi Police or any police officer who can provide the CCTV footage, we will take time from them and any student who wants to come with me can accompany me. We will ask them to provide the footage of this incident," he added.

Singh said the students also put forward the matter of giving jobs to four people.

"Delhi's services come under the LG. Our minister has written a letter to the LG for this. We will also go and meet him, so that this demand for jobs can be fulfilled," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP, while announcing the demand of public library being raised by the students, said as soon as the land is available from MCD or DDA, he will build three public libraries in the memory of the three students by spending ₹1 crore each from his MP fund. During this, a student present there told that the MCD Commissioner has said he cannot build a public library on his own.

"If this is so, then I will give ₹1 crore each for the purpose from my MP fund," he said.

At the same time, on the demand for compensation for the students, he said ₹10 lakh each will be given to the families of the three children by the Delhi Government and MCD.

"Also, efforts will be made to fulfil the demand of compensation of one crore rupees from the coaching institute within a maximum of one month," he stated.

During the interaction, the students reiterated the demands made to Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Wednesday, which he assured to fulfil as soon as possible.

