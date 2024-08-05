WhatsApp ad on chef moving to Bengaluru and overcoming language barrier wins hearts

In the wake of a controversial Karnataka bill proposing reservations for locals in the private sector and ensuing debates, a new WhatsApp advertisement has captured the attention of Bengaluru's public with its heart-warming narrative. The ad’s emotional narrative, which showed locals to be tolerant, was praised online.

The advertisement is created by BBDO India and directed by Shimit Amin. It tells the touching story of Ikbir, a young Sardar chef navigating his move to Bengaluru.

The advertisement begins with Ikbir arriving in Bengaluru, initially feeling out of place due to his struggles with the local language and culture. Inspired by his mother’s advice, he decides to use his culinary skills as a bridge to connect with his new colleagues. His preparation of Bisi Bele Bath, a traditional Kannada dish, serves as his first step towards integration.

Karthik Srinivasan, a communications professional known on social media by his blog - Beast of Traal - shared the advertisement on X, calling it “heart-warming”.

Ikbir is shown to be making a sincere effort to learn Kannada and embrace local customs, including Ugadi celebrations. Netizens were impressed with the fact that he makes a serious commitment in understanding and appreciating the local culture rather than expecting locals to adapt to his language and customs.

“The locals are not shown to be intolerant. They bond among themselves, but they also make an attempt to get Ikbir to feel welcome (asking the chat group to keep the conversation in English) once they understand that he is making an honest effort to adapt,” Srinivasan's post read.

He also went on to critique the advertisement, saying that the connection between Ikbir's story and WhatsApp’s features “fell short”. Watch the ad here:

“Except 'Verified Business' (the 'Spoken Kannada' business handle), the other features don't seem to be explored adequately,” he wrote. Nonetheless, the emotional appeal and cultural sensitivity of the ad have resonated strongly with audiences.

“Heartwarming.. advertising shows aspirations.. well done..,” an X user posted.