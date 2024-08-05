When Google and Deloitte partied at the same Bengaluru microbrewery: ‘Sab resume leke chalo’

A popular microbrewery, located in the tech corridor of the city, recently had employees of several top corporates such as Google and Deloitte partying there, catching the attention of social media users, thanks to a viral photo. Google and Deloitte office parties were held at a popular Bengaluru microbrewery recently. (X/@i_eeshasri)

"Ironhill resume lekar pohoch jaao guys (reach Ironill with your resume, guys)," Eeshasri, a software engineer, said on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of a blackboard which had a welcome message written by Ironhill Bengaluru which is located in Marathahalli.

Microbreweries, which produce their own beer, are a huge hit in Bengaluru which has numerous such outlets across the city.

A black board at Ironhill had handwritten directions for people attending the office parties of Google, Deloitte, Harness and advertising and public relations Publicis Sapient.

While the Google party was on the second floor of Ironhill, employees of Deloitte partied on the ground floor.

The unexpected union of these corporate giants at a single microbrewery in the ci sparked chatter on X, prompting people to joke that all they have to do to land a job at companies such as Google or Deloitte is to reach Ironhill with their resumes.

"Poach karne aaraha hun (I am coming there to poach people)," X user Sindhu Biswal said.

"What a great opportunity to network and socialise," another user said.

See the viral photo:

Another user, Shubham, jokingly asked where techies of HCL, Infosys and Wipro party in Bengaluru.

"If I had to define entire Bangalore with one cafe, then it would be Ironhill," user Suchi said.

Another user said that Ironhill is a regular hangout place for Google employees.

The viral photo of the gathering of these corporates at one place also caught the attention of the popular X account “Peak Bengaluru” that comments on all things Bengaluru, especially about the Karnataka captital's IT and start-up culture.

