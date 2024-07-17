 Woman expresses shock at Bengaluru restaurant’s prices, compares it with Rameshwaram cafe. Internet says ‘dirt cheap’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman expresses shock at Bengaluru restaurant’s prices, compares it with Rameshwaram cafe. Internet says ‘dirt cheap’

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 17, 2024 02:11 PM IST

While reacting to the prices of South Indian cuisine served at a restaurant in Bengaluru, a person wrote, “This is what I used to pay 15 years back in Mumbai.”

A woman in Bengaluru went to a South Indian restaurant craving dosa, idli, vada, and sambar, but a peek at the menu left her surprised by the prices. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of the menu and compared it with the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru which is famous for its South Indian cuisine.

Bengaluru: A woman compared the prices of South Indian cuisine served at a restaurant in the Silicon Valley of India with the famous Rameshwaram Cafe. (X/@swagilitotally)
Bengaluru: A woman compared the prices of South Indian cuisine served at a restaurant in the Silicon Valley of India with the famous Rameshwaram Cafe. (X/@swagilitotally)

Read| Rajinikanth tries Benglauru Rameshwaram Cafe rasam vada, pudi idli at Anant Ambani wedding

“What in the Rameshwaram are these prices,” wrote X user Sahili Totale while sharing a picture on X. In the next line, she disclosed the location of the restaurant. It is Bengaluru’s Taaza Thindi restaurant, which is in Jayanagar.

One of the pictures shows the menu. According to the menu, a single idli and vada are priced at 10, while masala dosa costs 20.

She also shared a picture of the items she ordered, including dosa, idli and vada.

Take a look at the post on X here:

Also Read| Rameshwaram Cafe founders respond to raid at Hyderabad outlet: 'Law does not prohibit the use of unlabelled products'

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Im a Taaza Thindi stan since the past 4-5 years,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is way better than Rameshwaram.”

“You guys are so lucky the prices are insane. In Goa, we get overpriced South Indian food in so-called new-age QSR outlets. Dosa is 120- 150 and tastes like crap,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Kolkata wakes up to idli at 55/- per piece in south Indian restaurants.”

“Wow! This is what I used to pay 15 years back in Mumbai. Wish they came with this pricing or even marginally higher in Mumbai,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is dirt cheap, in NCR normal restaurants like Haldiram’s sell masala dosa for approx 250.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Woman expresses shock at Bengaluru restaurant’s prices, compares it with Rameshwaram cafe. Internet says ‘dirt cheap’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On