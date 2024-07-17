Woman expresses shock at Bengaluru restaurant’s prices, compares it with Rameshwaram cafe. Internet says ‘dirt cheap’

A woman in Bengaluru went to a South Indian restaurant craving dosa, idli, vada, and sambar, but a peek at the menu left her surprised by the prices. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of the menu and compared it with the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru which is famous for its South Indian cuisine. Bengaluru: A woman compared the prices of South Indian cuisine served at a restaurant in the Silicon Valley of India with the famous Rameshwaram Cafe. (X/@swagilitotally)

“What in the Rameshwaram are these prices,” wrote X user Sahili Totale while sharing a picture on X. In the next line, she disclosed the location of the restaurant. It is Bengaluru’s Taaza Thindi restaurant, which is in Jayanagar.

One of the pictures shows the menu. According to the menu, a single idli and vada are priced at ₹10, while masala dosa costs ₹20.

She also shared a picture of the items she ordered, including dosa, idli and vada.

Take a look at the post on X here:

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Im a Taaza Thindi stan since the past 4-5 years,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is way better than Rameshwaram.”

“You guys are so lucky the prices are insane. In Goa, we get overpriced South Indian food in so-called new-age QSR outlets. Dosa is ₹120- ₹150 and tastes like crap,” expressed a third.

A fourth posted, “Kolkata wakes up to idli at 55/- per piece in south Indian restaurants.”

“Wow! This is what I used to pay 15 years back in Mumbai. Wish they came with this pricing or even marginally higher in Mumbai,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is dirt cheap, in NCR normal restaurants like Haldiram’s sell masala dosa for approx ₹250.”