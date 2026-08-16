Who is Zendaya's lookalike? Viral woman's uncanny resemblance leaves internet stunned

A video showing a woman who looks strikingly like Zendaya has gone viral online, but the woman in the clip is not the Hollywood actor. The footage comes from a French YouTube series called “On juge 50 sosies,” where celebrity lookalikes appear on the show and are judged and ranked. Matt Wallace shared the clip while claiming that the woman was not Zendaya and using the resemblance to support a wider claim about celebrities being replaced. However, the video itself has the explanation; it features a Zendaya lookalike taking part in a show made around celebrity doubles. Zendaya lookalike goes viral as her striking resemblance to the Hollywood star leaves the internet curious about her identity.. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)

Who is the Zendaya lookalike in the viral video? The woman seen in the clip appears with curly hair, a black top and a vintage microphone, while standing in front of red curtains. Her facial features and hairstyle make the resemblance to Zendaya easy to notice.

The footage is connected to French YouTuber Amixem’s “On juge 50 sosies” series. The format brings together people who resemble famous celebrities and ranks their likeness. Amixem’s first “On juge 50 sosies” episode was published on YouTube in March 2024, followed by another episode in July 2024. The series has continued with later editions featuring celebrity lookalikes and other performers.

in March 2024, followed by another episode in July 2024. The series has continued with later editions featuring celebrity lookalikes and other performers.

So, the woman in the viral clip is being shown as a Zendaya lookalike, not as Zendaya herself.

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