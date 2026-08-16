Why is Cameron Brink not playing tonight vs Mystics? Is Sparks star injured? Know reason
Cameron Brink was ruled out of the Saturday matchup against the Mystics after her status was changed from questionable to out just hours before tipoff.
The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Washington Mystics on Saturday night as they look to end a three-game losing streak in the WNBA.
However, the Sparks received a setback ahead of the matchup, with one of their players ruled out for the contest against the Mystics.
Why isn’t Cameron Brink playing?
Cameron Brink was ruled out of the Los Angeles Sparks’ Saturday matchup against the Washington Mystics after her status was changed from questionable to out just hours before tipoff.
The Sparks center was initially listed as questionable after suffering a rib injury during Thursday night’s game against the New York Liberty. Brink was forced to leave that contest after taking an apparent shot to the ribs and did not return.
What happened to Brink?
The injury occurred while Brink was defending Breanna Stewart. As Stewart gathered for a shot, the Liberty forward appeared to accidentally catch Brink with an elbow.
Stewart was charged with an offensive foul, while Brink stayed on the floor for several moments, visibly uncomfortable and holding her midsection.
The 24-year-old eventually needed assistance from her teammates to make her way off the court, with a towel placed over her head. She did not return despite only around six minutes remaining in the game.
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The injury came shortly after Brink had made a short jumper in the paint to cut New York’s lead to 69-62, giving Los Angeles its closest margin since the middle of the opening quarter.
Before exiting, Brink posted nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 19 minutes. She finished 4-of-6 from the field and went 1-of-3 from three-point range.
Brink produces career-high numbers
The Stanford alumna has emerged as one of the Sparks’ most important defensive players this season. She had recently returned to form after missing roughly a month with an ankle injury.
Brink has played 25 games this season, including one start, while averaging just over 18 minutes per game. She is producing career-best numbers of 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.
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She is also shooting a career-high 49.7% from the field, along with 32.3% from three-point range and 75% at the free-throw line. Her 1.7 blocks per game rank her third in the WNBA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More