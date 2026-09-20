Nephew Ishan to get BSP role, no change on Akash: Mayawati

Changing her earlier stand that both her nephews would not be given any responsibility in the party organisation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that her younger nephew Ishan Anand will be given a respectable responsibility in the party. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Mayawati has convened a meeting of the party’s all-India committee on Wednesday (September 23) to announce her decision in this regard. She will also make announcements regarding the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand as well as changes in the party organisation at the national level.

Earlier, on September 12, Mayawati said that none of her nephews would be given any position in the party organisation. If her brother Anand Kumar, the party’s national vice president, requires assistance, he can take help of his daughter Deepika Anand who is studying law.

Mayawati also made it clear that she does not wish to promote family members in the organisation. But being a woman she was compelled to keep at least one of her brothers with her to assist and manage her work. Her younger brother Anand Kumar has been serving her for the past many years, she said.

In a post on X, the BSP chief said she wished to tell party supporters that keeping her own experiences in mind, if they want to succeed in politics and do something for society, they must rise above attachment to their brothers, sisters, close relatives and so on, just like she did, and work with complete honesty and dedication.

She also invoked BSP founder Kanshi Ram, saying he had always kept his close relatives away from political benefits after entering politics. “Inspired by him, I also decided to follow in his footsteps and dedicated my entire life to the ‘Bahujan Samaj’,” she said.

“But being a woman, I was compelled to always keep at least one of my brothers or sisters with me. My younger brother Anand Kumar has been serving me for the past many years,” the BSP chief said.

At their special insistence, she had to bring his (Anand Kumar’s) eldest son Akash Anand forward in politics. But since his marriage, Akash Anand’s conduct and activities at every step have been such that just a few days ago, he had to be removed from the party once again, she said.

“Akash Anand has now become completely entangled in the web of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, and bringing him back into the party would be a grave betrayal, which I can never allow as it would be an anti-party act,” she said.

Mayawati said she had been in a dilemma over whom from Anand Kumar’s family should be promoted in the party. “Now, in such a situation, whom to promote from Anand Kumar’s family or not had become quite a dilemma for me for some time. After putting an end to this, I have taken this decision after thinking seriously about every aspect,” she said.

As for taking help from Anand Kumar’s daughter Deepika Anand, she wrote: “In the interest of the party, it would be appropriate to keep Akash Anand and his sister (Deepika) completely away from giving any responsibility in the party. There will be no change in this decision.”

“Now, in place of both of them, only Ishan Anand from Anand Kumar’s family will be given a respectable role in the party and taken forward. He will never have any problem like Akash Anand and his sister. So far, that’s how it seems. What happens next cannot be said,” she said.

“Even so, if Ishan commits any serious anti-party act, he too will be shown the door. In such a situation, no other member from Anand Kumar’s family will be given any small or big responsibility in the party,” Mayawati warned.

Instead, in that case, one dedicated and loyal worker from the Dalit community already working in the party will be brought forward. Therefore, along with crucial national and public interest issues, this special issue is also being taken up.

‘Ambedkar’s letter to son influenced my decision’

Mayawati said that she had decided to give her nephew Ishan Anand a role for the sake of the party and the movement’s interests, adding her decision was inspired by BSP founder Kanshi Ram and influenced by a letter written by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to his son, the summary of which is as following:

On February 23, 1956, Babasaheb wrote a letter to his son Yashwant B Ambedkar in Bombay stating that he must inform him that he has received several correspondences from Mr Upasham stating that he (Yashwant) was not allowing him to perform his duties as the accountant and cashier of the Buddhist Bhushan Printing Press.

He (Yashwant) seems to think that by doing so, he will take control of the press. I am warning you that the press is public property, neither yours nor mine, and no irregularity of any kind can be permitted in a public account. Your conduct has not been appropriate... If you do not heed my final and ultimate instructions, I will remove you from the press, and if you do not comply with this warning, I will prosecute you, Ambedkar said.

Mayawati said she also wanted to say about herself that the entire ‘Bahujan Samaj’ is her real family, and through the master key of power, ensuring their welfare by transforming them from the exploited to the ruling class is her missionary goal and her pledge. For this, she can go to any extent even against her brothers and sisters, as exemplified by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the BSP chief said.