Why isn't Dak Prescott playing tonight vs Seahawks? Reason behind Cowboys QB's absence from NFL preseason explained
Dak Prescott was still recovering at this stage last year after a serious 2024 hamstring injury sidelined him for most of the previous season.
The Dallas Cowboys return to the field Saturday for the first time since January, opening their 2026 preseason against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
However, one of the biggest names on the Cowboys’ roster will not feature in the matchup. Dak Prescott is sitting out, leaving many fans wondering why the franchise quarterback is being kept on the sidelines.
Why isn’t Dak Prescott playing vs Seahawks?
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer previously explained during training camp that Dallas has divided its roster into four groups to determine how much preseason action each player will receive across the three exhibition games.
Players placed in the A+ category are not expected to take any snaps, and Prescott would appear to be an obvious candidate for that group given his importance to the team.
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The decision also follows Prescott’s long-standing approach to preseason football. The 30-year-old has not appeared in a preseason game since the prior decade, making his absence against Seattle consistent with recent history and the team's strategy.
Cowboys take no risks
At this point last year, Prescott was still working his way back after missing most of the previous season because of a serious hamstring injury suffered in 2024.
The setback kept him out for the final couple of months of that campaign and required a lengthy recovery before he was able to return to normal movement.
Prescott eventually put those concerns behind him and completed a healthy season. He enters the 2026 preseason without any reported lingering issues, but the Cowboys appear unwilling to take unnecessary chances with their most important player.
Prescott’s next chance to practice
Dallas does have another joint practice coming up Tuesday, when the Cowboys will work with the New Orleans Saints, coached by former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Unlike the earlier joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams, the session in Oxnard is not expected to have a film blackout.
That practice could provide one of the few opportunities for fans to see Prescott compete against another team’s defense before the regular season begins.
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The Cowboys are scheduled to open their regular-season campaign on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants on September 13, with the team clearly prioritizing Prescott’s health and readiness for that game rather than risking him in the preseason.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More