Why isn't Dak Prescott playing tonight vs Seahawks? Reason behind Cowboys QB's absence from NFL preseason explained

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer previously explained during training camp that Dallas has divided its roster into four groups to determine how much preseason action each player will receive across the three exhibition games.

However, one of the biggest names on the Cowboys’ roster will not feature in the matchup. Dak Prescott is sitting out, leaving many fans wondering why the franchise quarterback is being kept on the sidelines.

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field Saturday for the first time since January, opening their 2026 preseason against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Players placed in the A+ category are not expected to take any snaps, and Prescott would appear to be an obvious candidate for that group given his importance to the team.

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The decision also follows Prescott’s long-standing approach to preseason football. The 30-year-old has not appeared in a preseason game since the prior decade, making his absence against Seattle consistent with recent history and the team's strategy.

Cowboys take no risks At this point last year, Prescott was still working his way back after missing most of the previous season because of a serious hamstring injury suffered in 2024.

The setback kept him out for the final couple of months of that campaign and required a lengthy recovery before he was able to return to normal movement.

Prescott eventually put those concerns behind him and completed a healthy season. He enters the 2026 preseason without any reported lingering issues, but the Cowboys appear unwilling to take unnecessary chances with their most important player.

Prescott’s next chance to practice Dallas does have another joint practice coming up Tuesday, when the Cowboys will work with the New Orleans Saints, coached by former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Unlike the earlier joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams, the session in Oxnard is not expected to have a film blackout.

That practice could provide one of the few opportunities for fans to see Prescott compete against another team’s defense before the regular season begins.

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The Cowboys are scheduled to open their regular-season campaign on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants on September 13, with the team clearly prioritizing Prescott’s health and readiness for that game rather than risking him in the preseason.