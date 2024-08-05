Bengaluru's Cubbon Park walkers pay tribute to Wayanad landslide victims on Friendship day: Report

The Cubbon Park Walkers' Association (CPWA) in Bengaluru on Sunday honoured the victims of the recent natural disaster that devastated parts of Karnataka and Kerala on the occasion of Friendship Day. Bengaluru's Cubbon park: The group plans to raise funds for relief efforts in Wayanad and is prepared to assist with rescue operations if needed.

In a poignant display of solidarity, nearly 50 participants, including children, gathered to pay tribute to those affected. They held placards depicting the severe landslides in Wayanad, the Deccan Herald reported. Following the tribute, the participants exchanged handshakes, reinforcing their collective spirit of friendship and compassion.

The president of the CPWA shared that the association intends to mobilize donations from its members to assist the victims of the Wayanad landslides through the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. If necessary, the association's members are prepared to visit the affected areas to assist with rescue operations, he told the publication. The association had previously supported victims of the Kodagu landslides in 2018.

This comes after a recent announcement by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who declared that his government will construct 100 houses for the victims of the recent landslides. On social media, Siddaramaiah expressed his commitment to supporting the affected communities and emphasized the collaborative efforts to rebuild and restore hope. He assured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Karnataka's unwavering support during this challenging time.

Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of August, is recognized in countries including India, Malaysia, the United States, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations in Wayanad, Kerala, are now into their seventh consecutive day. As of August 2, the State Health Ministry said the death toll has reached 308, with 220 bodies recovered and 180 individuals still missing, as reported by ANI.