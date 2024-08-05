Decomposed body of British chef found in Bengaluru apartment, suicide suspected: Report

Bengaluru police on Saturday discovered the severely decomposed body of a 59-year-old British national in a Koramangala VII Block apartment. The deceased has been identified as Gavin James Young, a chef who had been residing in the US, The Times of India reported. He may have died by suicide after overdosing on medication. A suicide note was found at the scene, according to police officials. The police are investigating the case and working with the UK embassy to contact his family. (HT File)

Young, who had rented the apartment from Jagadish through Airbnb on July 1, had reportedly asked Jagadish not to contact him until August 1 due to work commitments involving night shifts. When residents of the building detected a foul odour emanating from the flat and informed Jagadish, he attempted to reach Young without success. After forcing entry into the apartment, Jagadish found Young's decomposed body and promptly notified the authorities, the report said.

The police have secured Young's body in a mortuary and are working with the UK embassy to notify his family. They have also filed a case of suspicious death, the report noted.

At the scene, law enforcement discovered syringes and multiple strips of tablets. Young, who was diabetic and on insulin, also had medications for blood pressure and other health conditions. The presence of numerous pill strips, including some that were empty, suggests he may have taken an excessive amount of medication. The police believe the death likely occurred on August 1, although an autopsy will determine the exact time and cause of death, the publication added. There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle.

Authorities also found Young's UK passport and are verifying his visa status. Preliminary information indicates that he might have arrived in India on a tourist visa in April.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)