Bengaluru man dies after jumping in front of metro train, services disrupted

A 57-year-old man took his own life by leaping in front of an oncoming train at the Doddakallasandra metro station in Bengaluru on Saturday. The tragic event occurred at around at 5:45 p.m. and caused a significant interruption in Green Line services, which were halted for several hours, news agency ANI reported. The incident at the Bengaluru metro station caused a massive traffic congestion on the Kanakapura main road.(Twitter/ Whitefield Rising)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates the Namma Metro, took to social media platform X, and said, "A man of 57 years of age has committed suicide by jumping in front of the approaching train at Doddakallasandra Station at 17.45 hrs. The body has been removed by the police and taken to a hospital for post mortem. Further investigation is on."

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained by Hindustan Times independently. It is not yet clear what drove the man to take the extreme step. The corporation reported that the disruption affected the route between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute stations, resulting in numerous passengers being left stranded. It also caused a massive traffic congestion on the Kanakapura main road, several commuters said.

The BMRCL later updated in a fresh post that, "Train services are suspended between Yelachenahalli & Silk Institute Stations, remaining section the services are on."

In a similar incident, Bengaluru's Byappanahalli metro station saw a tense atmosphere on Thursday evening when a four-year-old boy unexpectedly fell on the tracks. The child was playing with his sibling on the platform when he fell, despite his mother's attempts to catch him. The boy was rescued safely thanks to the prompt actions taken by the metro staff. He sustained only minor injuries, including a scratch behind his left ear.

