Heavy rain floods roads, brings traffic to and from Bengaluru airport to a halt: Report

Severe waterlogging on the New Airport Road at Chikkajala in Bengaluru caused major disruptions for commuters traveling to and from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday evening. Traffic slowed to a crawl along a nearly one kilometre stretch, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace for almost two hours starting from 6:30 pm, The Indian Express reported. The Bengaluru city traffic police department issues waterlogging alerts via social media. (Representative image)(@blrcitytraffic/X)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), responsible for construction on the Airport Line, traded blame for the situation.

A commuter heading to Yelahanka from the airport reported significant flooding near the Sadahalli toll gate, leading to a lengthy traffic jam. According to a traffic police source who spoke to the publication, debris from ongoing BMRCL construction was the main cause of the blockage, as it prevented proper drainage and caused water to stagnate on the road from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Authorities from both BMRCL and NHAI were contacted to urgently clear the obstruction, the report noted.

A Metro spokesperson also spoke to reporters and said their team promptly addressed the issue by clearing the water. The spokesperson noted that similar problems occur frequently at another location, Vidyanagar Cross, due to faulty NHAI construction that fails to allow rainwater to drain properly. Despite repeated requests to the NHAI, the necessary improvements have yet to be made, he said.

Conversely, an NHAI representative told the publication that the drainage problems are due to the BMRCL's construction work, which has reportedly damaged existing drains. The representative emphasized that the BMRCL has agreed to restore all affected drains upon completion of their construction projects as part of a recent memorandum of understanding.

Bengaluru often sees inundated roads, uprooted trees and heavy congestion, every monsoon.