 Siblings die by suicide after mother’s death by jumping in front of train near Bengaluru outskirts: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
Siblings die by suicide after mother’s death by jumping in front of train near Bengaluru outskirts: Report

ByYamini C S
Aug 04, 2024 03:30 PM IST

A 26-year-old woman and her 22-year-old brother died by suicide after jumping in front of a train in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur, early Friday morning.

Overwhelmed by grief following their mother’s death, a 26-year-old woman and her 22-year-old brother took their lives by leaping in front of a moving train in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. The tragic incident occurred early Friday morning.

The siblings had been struggling with depression since their mother, Lalitamma, passed away four months ago, their father said. (Representative file photo)
The siblings had been struggling with depression since their mother, Lalitamma, passed away four months ago, their father said. (Representative file photo)

The victims have been identified as N. Navya, 26 years old, and N. Prabhu, 22 years old. They were struck by a speeding passenger train at around 6:30 a.m. and died on the spot, according to railway police, The Times of India reported. Navya was employed at a private company, while Prabhu was working as a daily-wage labourer.

Their father, Nataraj, revealed that the siblings had been struggling with depression since their mother, Lalitamma, passed away four months ago. “They were very close to their mother, he told the publication. Further investigation is on and more details are awaited in the matter.

In a similar incident, a 57-year-old man took his own life by leaping in front of an oncoming train at the Doddakallasandra metro station in Bengaluru on Saturday. The body was removed by the police and taken to a hospital for post mortem. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained by Hindustan Times independently. It is not yet clear what drove the man to take the extreme step.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Siblings die by suicide after mother's death by jumping in front of train near Bengaluru outskirts: Report
© 2024 HindustanTimes
