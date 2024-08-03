Man casually roams in Bengaluru building corridor, steals 4 pairs of sneakers. Watch

A video of a thief stealing shoes from outside a house was shared on social media. In the clip, the man takes his sweet time to check wear and tear in each shoe before stealing them. This deliberate act not only shows the audacity of the thief but also the lack of security in the area. Reportedly from Bengaluru, the video has left people shocked. The image shows a man stealing shoes from a rack kept in the corridor of a building in Bengaluru. (Screengrab)

The video shows a man walking into a corridor with a sack in his hand. He keeps it aside and comes in front of a rack of shoes. Dressed in black, the man is seen wearing a mask, covering half of his face.

For a few seconds, he goes out of the frame to the opposite side of the corridor and returns with two pairs of shoes. He then stops in front of the rack and carefully keeps on picking pair after pair. Ultimately, he calmly walks away and puts the stolen items into his sack.

“Visuals of shoe theft took place in C-Block, AECS Layout, Brookfield, Bengaluru for the second time In 6 months,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

Take a look at the video of the thief here:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated nearly 7,000 likes. It has further collected several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

A person wrote, “Once, in my building, someone stole all the shoes from all the floors, but they left behind my shoes on the ground floor. I kind of felt offended, were my shoes not good enough for him/her.” Another added, “A simple hack is to keep only one shoe outside and one inside, break the pair. There, solved it.”

A third reacted and shared, “This is happening everywhere in Bangalore.” A fourth wrote, “He is taking all the time in the world.”

In an earlier incident, a video of a thief’s unusual disguise became a talking point among people. Captured on camera, the thief was seen dressed as a garbage bag. The incident took place in the US.

The video of the thief stealing the shoes was shared on a page dedicated to Bengaluru. It is filled with videos showing various incidents from the Silicon Valley of India.