Bengaluru investor returns from France holiday to find locker empty. Thief left just one thing behind

A domestic worker in Bengaluru managed to siphon off cash and ornaments worth over ₹60 lakh from her employer over a period of six months before she was caught. According to a report in Times of India, her luck ran out when her employer, Vikram Vaidyanathan, returned from France and found the wardrobe robbed of all ornaments except for a mangalya chain. A domestic worker stole jewellery worth ₹ 60 lakh from her employers (Representational image)

Vaidyanathan, who is managing director of venture capital firm Matrix Partners India, lodged a police complaint. Police suspected the thief was a woman after realising the only thing left behind was a mangalya chain.

According to the report, three people were arrested in connection with the theft. They are Divya G, 22, her aunt Manju, 39, and an accomplice named Johan.

Investigation into the theft revealed that Divya was one of the seven employees working for Vaidyanathan’s family at their posh Divyasree 77 house off Old Airport Road, Bengaluru. She was the only one who had access to the room of Vaidyanathan’s wife, Priya.

How the thefts occurred

On June 27, the family left for a holiday to France. They returned to Bengaluru on July 13. When Priya opened her wardrobe, she realised the locker had been emptied of all her diamond and gold jewellery and cash.

Vikram Vaidyanathan filed a police complaint saying he suspected all seven domestic workers. When cops reached the house and realised the mangalya chain had not been stolen, they deduced that the theft was the work of a woman. Moreover, Divya also acted suspicious when they visited the crime scene.

All employees were questioned by the police. On July 17, Divya was detained and confessed to the thefts. She said she used to steal one or two ornaments and a little bit of cash every day. Since the money was stolen over a period of six months, there is no estimate of how much was actually taken. However, Vaidyanathan said the ornaments were worth between ₹50 to 60 lakh.

Divya said she would pass the stolen ornaments to her aunt Manju, who then gave them to her friend Johan. Johan would pawn off the jewellery at gold finance firms or pawnbrokers, and the money would be divided between the three. Both Manju and Johan were also arrested by the police.

Besides the gold and diamond jewels and cash, Divya also stole an Omega wrist watch from Priya worth ₹6 lakh. She did not sell it off but instead wore it from time to time.

(Also read: Disappointed thief finds nothing to steal at Telangana hotel, leaves ₹20 note for owners)