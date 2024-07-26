Disappointed thief finds nothing to steal at Telangana hotel, leaves ₹20 note for owners
A robbery attempt took a hilarious turn in Telangana when the disappointed thief, finding nothing to steal, left ₹20 on the table before making his exit. Footage of the “honest thief” is now being widely circulated on social media, where it has amused thousands of viewers.
According to Times of India’s Samayam Telugu news website, the thief entered a hotel in Maheswaram in the Rangareddy district of Telangana with the intention of stealing the cash kept on the premises. He broke into the hotel using a rod to damage the front lock.
When a thorough search of the hotel yielded no cash and nothing valuable to steal, the thief expressed his disappointment through CCTV cameras. Footage shared online shows the thief wearing gloves, a cap and a face mask to conceal his identity carefully. Looking up at the surveillence camera, he appears to ask why the business is so broke.
Rather than leave totally empty-handed, the thief then reaches into the refrigerator to take a bottle of some beverage. He exits the room before turning back, opening his wallet and leaving ₹20 on the table, as if to pay for the drink.
This might just be the first robbery where a thief left poorer than he entered, and social media users were quick to see the humour in the situation.
“A thief with morals. Wow,” wrote one X user. “If it were a politician he would have taken away that fridge also,” a second person joked. Many people just dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.
This is not the first time a thief has had a change of heart. Earlier this month, a thief was overcome with remorse after realizing that the house he stole valuables from belonged to a famous Marathi writer and returned the valuables he had decamped with in Mumbai.
