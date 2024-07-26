Disappointed thief finds nothing to steal at Telangana hotel, leaves 20 note for owners

A robbery attempt took a hilarious turn in Telangana when the disappointed thief, finding nothing to steal, left ₹20 on the table before making his exit. Footage of the “honest thief” is now being widely circulated on social media, where it has amused thousands of viewers. A thief left a Telangana hotel poorer than he had entered (Representational image)

According to Times of India’s Samayam Telugu news website, the thief entered a hotel in Maheswaram in the Rangareddy district of Telangana with the intention of stealing the cash kept on the premises. He broke into the hotel using a rod to damage the front lock.

When a thorough search of the hotel yielded no cash and nothing valuable to steal, the thief expressed his disappointment through CCTV cameras. Footage shared online shows the thief wearing gloves, a cap and a face mask to conceal his identity carefully. Looking up at the surveillence camera, he appears to ask why the business is so broke.

Rather than leave totally empty-handed, the thief then reaches into the refrigerator to take a bottle of some beverage. He exits the room before turning back, opening his wallet and leaving ₹20 on the table, as if to pay for the drink.

This might just be the first robbery where a thief left poorer than he entered, and social media users were quick to see the humour in the situation.

“A thief with morals. Wow,” wrote one X user. “If it were a politician he would have taken away that fridge also,” a second person joked. Many people just dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.

This is not the first time a thief has had a change of heart. Earlier this month, a thief was overcome with remorse after realizing that the house he stole valuables from belonged to a famous Marathi writer and returned the valuables he had decamped with in Mumbai.