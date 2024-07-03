Thieves high-five, celebrate after looting entire inventory of family jewellery store. Watch shocking video

A shocking video of thieves celebrating after looting a store has gone viral on social media. Posted on Instagram, the video, originally captured by a CCTV installed inside the shop, shows a group high-fiving each other after emptying a safe. The video has sparked outrage among people, with many demanding the authorities take swift and strict action. The image shows a group of thieves high-fiving each other and celebrating. They looted a family-owned jewellery store in West Hollywood, USA. (Instagram/@officialrobbieg)

Robert Goukasian, whose bio says he is a DJ by profession, shared two videos, one of which captures the robbers. He is also the son of the owner of the jewellery store.

The first video shows how the robbers vandalised the USA shop after stealing. “Our family jewellery store of over 40 years in West Hollywood has been robbed. All gone. All our inventory has been stolen. Both safes have been looted,” Goukasian wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

The next video he shared shows the robbers celebrating:

The incident took place at Huener Jewelry on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, USA, between June 17 and June 18. The group reportedly took the entire inventory, including several one-of-a-kind pieces.

“At first, I thought they like cut a hole through the wall, and they got in, and they did a quick robbery and they left, but it turned out… it took more than 24 hours,” Goukasian told KABC, adding that the store's alarms never went off. He further said that the robbers made two trips, one late at night and one in early morning.

