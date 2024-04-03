Thief dresses up as garbage bag to steal package in Sacramento: ‘Wrong but genius’

A video capturing a thief’s unusual and downright hilarious way of disguise was shared online. In the video, the porch pirate is seen stealing a package by dressing up as a garbage bag. The image shows a thief dressed as a garbage bag stealing from a house in Sacramento. (Screengrab)

“A thief disguised in a garbage bag slowly walked up and grabbed someone’s package off their porch. Happened on Northwood Road,” an Instagram user wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows an unassuming scene with a garbage bag in front of a house. However, the scene soon turns interesting when the bag starts moving. As the clip progresses, the thief sneakily moves towards a package lying on a porch and grabs it before running away.

Homeowner Omar Munoz, who saw the incident later on his surveillance system, told ABC10, “You see the bag coming to my door. At first, I thought they were messing with me”.

“At first, I was kind of angry because it was something I was expecting. But at the end of the day, it was kind of funny,” he added. "I take everything in the good way because that’s part of life. If you see the bad way of everything, you’re going nowhere,” he further explained.

Take a look at the video of the thief in disguise:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 4.5 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 4,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

What did Instagram users say about the video of the thief?

“This is something out of a movie,” posted an Instagram user.

“Gotta give it to him, that’s a pretty genius move,” shared another.

“If you're going to go to this length you can have it just for giving me a show. I'll just have Amazon send a replacement,” expressed a third.

“I wouldn’t even be mad if I caught this on camera,” commented a fourth.

“I’m sorry. I don’t know whether I should be mad or laughing,” joined a fifth.

“Omg, that’s so innovative, but he still should get jail time,” added a sixth.

“This is ridiculous yet funny,” wrote a seventh.