This tale of drunk thief, lost phone and pav bhaji has left netizens in shock. Here's what happened

X user @KartikeyaRai11 took to the microblogging platform and claimed that after a thief ran away with his phone, he found it back in the most unexpected way. The incident, which occurred in Goa, was full of interesting twists and turns that might leave you at a loss for words. What is even more intriguing is that it involves a plate of pav bhaji that helped the man get back his phone back. A man took to X to share how a plate of pav bhaji helped him reunite with his stolen phone (Representational image). (Unsplash/@umeshsonii)

"A drunk dude pickpocketed my phone in Goa (I was equally drunk). The drunk dude then got very hungry and went to eat bhaji pao in a small shop, but he had no money to pay for it, so he took out the red iPhone and tried to trade that for the bhaji pao," wrote @KartikeyaRai11 in his tweet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He further added, "The owner took the phone from the thief and, charged it and picked up our call after 36 hours of phone being lost and switched off. And he was sweet enough to give it back to us (we had to drive 60 km to a random location outside Goa city)."

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 42,000 views. The share has also accumulated nearly 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post. Many people were in disbelief at his story. Some even thought that it was amusing and expressed their reactions in the comments section of the post.

What did X users say about this tweet?

"Damn, that is a crazy story," posted an X user.

"Now that's a story for the grandchildren," added another.

"Oh, the pav bhaji must've been that good," joined a third.

"Wow. I can't even," wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?