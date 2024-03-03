 Woman ‘deeply indebted’ to Delhi Police after they helped her find lost iPhone | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman 'deeply indebted' to Delhi Police after they helped her find lost iPhone within 3 hours

Woman ‘deeply indebted’ to Delhi Police after they helped her find lost iPhone within 3 hours

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 03, 2024 09:28 AM IST

When the woman informed the police about her iPhone's tracking location on her MacBook, the officers jumped to action and found her iPhone within three hours.

Ekta Thakur, an X user, shared her experience of finding her lost iPhone with the help of Delhi Police on the microblogging platform. In her tweets, she expressed her gratitude towards the police for their service and thanked them for ensuring the safety in Delhi. Additionally, Thakur also shared a photo with police personnel after recovering her iPhone.

Snapshot of Ekta Thakur along with Delhi Police personnel.
Snapshot of Ekta Thakur along with Delhi Police personnel. (X/@ektathakurvats)

“My deepest gratitude to HC Ajay Yadav, Anil Yadav and Gajraj Rao, who jumped to action about a lost iPhone in Munirka and recovered it within three hours of losing it. Deeply indebted to their continued service to keeping Delhi safe. Thank you so much,” wrote Thakur in her tweet. She also tagged the official social media handle of Delhi Police, DCP South West District, and Commissioner Police of Delhi. (Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s ‘helmet pehen le’ video used by Delhi Police for road safety awareness. Watch)

Take a look at her post here:

In the following tweet, she added more about the incident. Thakur informed that when she told the police her phone's location can be seen on her MacBook, the officers didn't 'hesitate a second to patrol all around Munirka and RK Puram' with her.

Her initial tweet was shared on March 1. Since being posted, it has received numerous views and likes. Even Delhi Police took notice of her post, reshared it and said, “Thank you, Ekta ji, for sharing your experience and appreciating our service!” (Also Read: Delhi Police’s ‘how to do a wheelie’ post has a road safety message for riders)

This isn't the first time a person discovered their phone using their tracking location. Earlier, a resident of Tamil Nadu lost his bag containing his phone while travelling on the Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express. After realising his belongings were missing, his techie son- Raj Bhagat-came forward to help him.

Bhagat used his family's shared location on Google Maps to track the thief. Once he got hold of him near Melapalayam in Tirunelveli, he was taken into custody. Later, at the police station, the thief's identity was verified, and the police also informed that he was a repeat offender. The officers also discovered other things he had taken that day, including a rail chain, a mobile phone charger, Bluetooth headphones, a lock and key, and 1,000 in cash.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
