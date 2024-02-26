Rohit Sharma’s ‘helmet pehen le’ video used by Delhi Police for road safety awareness. Watch

During the ongoing Test series between India and England, team India captain Rohit Sharma advised Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet before fielding. He even stopped Kuldeep Yadav from delivering the ball until he put the gear on. The incident took place when Sarfaraz decided to field at the close-in position without wearing a helmet. Delhi Police used this video of Rohit Sharma to raise awareness about road safety. The image shows the moment when Rohit Sharma asked Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

“Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka!” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show Rohit Sharma saying, “Aye bhai, zyada hero nahi banne ka idhar, helmet pehen le [Hey brother, don’t try to be a hero here. Wear a helmet].” As the video goes on, someone hands the helmet to Sarfaraz.

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 5.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

