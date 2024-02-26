 Delhi Police uses Rohit Sharma’s ‘helmet’ video for road safety awareness | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Rohit Sharma’s ‘helmet pehen le’ video used by Delhi Police for road safety awareness. Watch

Rohit Sharma’s ‘helmet pehen le’ video used by Delhi Police for road safety awareness. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 26, 2024 04:05 PM IST

Delhi Police leveraged Rohit Sharma’s ‘helmet pehen le’ video to talk about road safety.

During the ongoing Test series between India and England, team India captain Rohit Sharma advised Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet before fielding. He even stopped Kuldeep Yadav from delivering the ball until he put the gear on. The incident took place when Sarfaraz decided to field at the close-in position without wearing a helmet. Delhi Police used this video of Rohit Sharma to raise awareness about road safety.

The image shows the moment when Rohit Sharma asked Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)
The image shows the moment when Rohit Sharma asked Sarfaraz Khan to wear a helmet. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

“Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka!” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show Rohit Sharma saying, “Aye bhai, zyada hero nahi banne ka idhar, helmet pehen le [Hey brother, don’t try to be a hero here. Wear a helmet].” As the video goes on, someone hands the helmet to Sarfaraz.

Watch the viral video and check out the post by Delhi Police here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 5.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“Delhi police never disappoints,” posted an individual.

Another added, “His father said ‘Sarfaraz ka dhyan rakhna [Please take care of Sarfaraz]’ and Rohit is doing it perfectly.”

“Hitman spreading awareness!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Perfect.”

“Awareness at its best,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

