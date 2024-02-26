Rohit Sharma absolutely 'distraught' after Yashasvi Jaiswal pays the price for ignoring India captain's instructions

When Day 4 began with Yashasvi Jaiswal and India captain Rohit Sharma looking to build on their overnight stand of 40 runs to help the hosts chase the remainder of the 152 runs in Ranchi against England in the fourth Test, the broadcasters played a clip showing how the veteran batter guided the youngster during the final hour of the day's play on Sunday. Being the senior-most player in the lineup, which does not feature the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Rohit has been a mentor for all the young players, directing them throughout on how to approach every situation. It was perhaps why he was completely “distraught”, as commentator Dinesh Karthik put it, at watching Jaiswal throw his perfect start away on Monday after the left-hander disobeyed his instruction. Rohit Sharma was completely unhappy with Yashasvi Jaiswal not following his instructions

Jaiswal looked well set to complete a fifth half-century score in the series, which would have been the joint-most by a player in a contest against England, but Joe Root provided the visitors with a crucial breakthrough as he got rid of the India opener in the first hour of Day 4.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It was a rush of blood from Jaiswal, who wanted to take on Root and smash the delivery out of the park and England captain Ben Stokes, realising it, had planned the perfect field for it. The offie invited the batter with a flighted delivery outside off and Jaiswal shimmied out of the crease to go for the big shot, but ended up slicing it towards backward point. The air-borne ball was almost dying, but James Anderson made an age-defying dive to complete a superb catch as Jaiswal was dismissed for 37.

When broadcasters later replayed the video of the dismissal, it showed how upset Rohit was with Jaiswal's shot selection as he rebuked him first before banging his bat on his own bat in disappointment. He then stood for a while with his head down.

Rohit completed his half-century a few deliveries later, but England crawled back with two quick dismissals, which included sending back Rajat Patidar for a duck. The hosts stood 92 runs away from the target when the third wicket fell.