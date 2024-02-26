James Anderson 'exchanges words' with Rohit Sharma after India captain survives run-out scare: 'It's not pleasantries'

Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England got off to a rather eventful start on Monday as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to throw punches in their quest to chase down 192. Runs came thick and fast as both openers displayed solid intent and took no half-measures. Three fours and one six were hit inside the first half an hour of play, and quick singles taken as India raced towards a series-capturing win. James Anderson and Rohit Sharma's exchange. (Screengrab)

However, amid all this quick-paced action, Rohit – albeit briefly – found himself in a spot of bother when he responded late to a call from Jaiswal and partially struggled to make his crease. In the 13th over, Anderson beat Rohit's attempt for a flick as the ball took the inside edge and thudded onto the thigh pad. But as the ball landed safely, Jaiswal took off for a single. Rohit tried to refuse his partner's call, but on realising that Jaiswal was 70 percent down the wicket, he committed to the call. With three fielders converging, Rohit really had to push, and fortunately for India, made his crease. No harm done.

But just as Rohit reached the non-striker, Anderson decided to have a few words with the India captain. Rohit probably wasn't expecting it, as his body language indicated, but on hearing whatever it was that Anderson had to say, did not hold back either. The expressions on both men's faces made it pretty evident that it wasn't just a hello or a good morning, with Ravi Shastri summing up the incident perfectly.

"Just as he reached the other end, some words were exchanged between Anderson and Rohit Sharma. Positive it's not pleasantries. You always try to seize any advantage that you can, get inside the opponent's skin – be it a batter or a bowler," the former India coach said on air.

Did something tick off Anderson?

Anderson's reaction could stem from the fact that he was in the middle of a spell and simultaneously, had to make two unsuccessful dashes to the boundary to stop the ball. Anderson also directed a few words at Jaiswal but did so with a smile. As India raced away early on Day 4 with England in desperate need of a wicket, it was Anderson, who leapt at point to complete a catch off the bowling of Joe Root as India lost their first wicket in the form of the in-form Jaiswal.

But India carried on with Rohit Sharma completing a half-century, and in the process, going past 9000 First-Class runs.