India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: IND looking to seal series win, ENG seek early wickets
India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel were the protagonists of a remarkable recovery from India on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, at the end of which they needed 152 runs to win with all 10 wickets in hand. India already lead the five-Test series 2-1 which means that a victory here would also mark the end of the larger contest....Read More
Jurel's 90 off 149 balls powered India to a score of 307 after which a five-wicket haul from Ashwin and a four-fer from Kuldeep helped India bundle England out for a score of 145 in the visitors' second innings. This left India with a target of 192 to chase and the hosts cruised to 40 for no loss at Stumps on Day 3. Captain Rohit Sharma (24) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16) have looked unperturbed on a pitch, where the ball spun sharply and stayed low occasionally.
Jurel combined in a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep (28), whose 131-ball vigil was the longest in his test career. Jurel smashed four sixes and six fours in his knock but fell short of a hundred when Tom Hartley (3-68) bowled him.
Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (5-119) claimed his first five-wicket haul in test cricket. A lead of 46 was much lower than England probably had expected having reduced India to 177-7 before the hosts roared right back into the contest after Ashwin's triple strikes. The off-spinner had Ben Duckett caught short leg for 15 and trapped Ollie Pope lbw with his next delivery. Pope fell for his second duck in the match.
While Ashwin could not complete a hat-trick, he got the important wicket of Joe Root (11) lbw. Root, who made a classy century in the first innings, was initially adjudged not out, but Ashwin coaxed his captain Rohit Sharma into challenging the decision. The hosts were rewarded when replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the stump.
Opener Zak Crawley smashed seven fours in his 60 before losing his middle stump to Kuldeep. The spinner struck another telling blow when he had Ben Stokes bowled for four before the tea break. The England captain missed the ball, which hit his pad before spinning back between his legs and went on to hit the stumps. Jonny Bairstow (30) fell in the first ball after the tea break and Kuldeep dismissed Hartley and Ollie Robinson in the same over to pin England on the mat. Ashwin went on to dismiss Ben Foakes and Anderson in the same over as England lost their last six wickets for 25 runs in a remarkable meltdown.
India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Tom Hartley has been impressive win this series but his lack of experience with the new ball showed during India's second innings yesterday. Part of the reason why Rohit and Jaiswal were able to take their opening stand to 40 at the close was the number of loose deliveries that Hartley gave them. He overpitched too many times in his first two overs and was taken for four boundaries in that period alone.
India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: India were still trailing by over 180 runs when Dhruv Jurel was joined by Kuldeep Yadav towards the end of Day 2. The pair managed to absorb 202 balls, with Kuldeep facing 131 for 28 runs, and put up 76 runs between them. Jurel switched gears after Kuldeep fell, putting up a stand of 40 runs off 75 balls after that with Akash Deep. He scored 31 runs in that partnership in just 46 balls. After Deep fell, Jurel got to 90 in a jiffy with a six and a four off Hartley in the 102nd over of the Indian innings. However, he fell on that number the next innings, thus missing out on a well-deserved maiden Test century. His innings reduced India's deficit below 50, they were 177/7 at one point and finished on a score of 307.
India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: England have stayed alive in this series longer than most visiting sides have in a Test rubber in India in the recent past. However, India showed yesterday just why they are so difficult to beat at home. They started the third day miles behind England but ended it arguably within touching distance of victory - in the Test and in the series. One can at least be certain that this is now India's match to lose. They cruised to 40/0 on a pitch where even a target of 192 was being touted as a difficult one to chase. England will have to trigger a collapse of epic proportions here, sending back Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin and even Kuldeep Yadav within the next 152 runs. The first seven batters, except for Patidar, have hit good form in this series while Ashwin is no muck with the bat. Kuldeep has shown that he is a good man to play second fiddle in a partnership. England have their task cut out but they will know that a collapse can happen at any point of the day. They won't be relying on the first hour to make that happen. India, though, might just go for either of two approaches. Go all out in the first hour, or knock the ball around and consolidate the opening stand. Regardless of what happens, today is the day the fate of the series gets decided. In fact, it will be a bit of a surprise if this goes into a second session and it will be a downright miracle if it goes into a third.