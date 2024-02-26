India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: IND looking to seal series win, ENG seek early wickets

India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel were the protagonists of a remarkable recovery from India on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, at the end of which they needed 152 runs to win with all 10 wickets in hand. India already lead the five-Test series 2-1 which means that a victory here would also mark the end of the larger contest....Read More

Jurel's 90 off 149 balls powered India to a score of 307 after which a five-wicket haul from Ashwin and a four-fer from Kuldeep helped India bundle England out for a score of 145 in the visitors' second innings. This left India with a target of 192 to chase and the hosts cruised to 40 for no loss at Stumps on Day 3. Captain Rohit Sharma (24) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16) have looked unperturbed on a pitch, where the ball spun sharply and stayed low occasionally.

Jurel combined in a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep (28), whose 131-ball vigil was the longest in his test career. Jurel smashed four sixes and six fours in his knock but fell short of a hundred when Tom Hartley (3-68) bowled him.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (5-119) claimed his first five-wicket haul in test cricket. A lead of 46 was much lower than England probably had expected having reduced India to 177-7 before the hosts roared right back into the contest after Ashwin's triple strikes. The off-spinner had Ben Duckett caught short leg for 15 and trapped Ollie Pope lbw with his next delivery. Pope fell for his second duck in the match.

While Ashwin could not complete a hat-trick, he got the important wicket of Joe Root (11) lbw. Root, who made a classy century in the first innings, was initially adjudged not out, but Ashwin coaxed his captain Rohit Sharma into challenging the decision. The hosts were rewarded when replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the stump.

Opener Zak Crawley smashed seven fours in his 60 before losing his middle stump to Kuldeep. The spinner struck another telling blow when he had Ben Stokes bowled for four before the tea break. The England captain missed the ball, which hit his pad before spinning back between his legs and went on to hit the stumps. Jonny Bairstow (30) fell in the first ball after the tea break and Kuldeep dismissed Hartley and Ollie Robinson in the same over to pin England on the mat. Ashwin went on to dismiss Ben Foakes and Anderson in the same over as England lost their last six wickets for 25 runs in a remarkable meltdown.