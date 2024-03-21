Thief does 'yoga' before breaking into a bakery and stealing croissants. Watch viral video

A video that has not only shocked people but also left many amused shows a thief doing "yoga" before breaking into a bakery. Phillippa's Bakery took to Instagram to share about the incident. After they posted the video of the thief, it quickly garnered attention and numerous comments. Snapshot of the burglar breaking into the bakery. (Instagram/@Phillippa's Bakery)

As Phillippa's Bakery shared the video, in the caption of the post, they informed, "We were quite surprised when we saw the security footage from a recent break in at our Bakery HQ. Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They also added, "A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar." (Also Read: This tale of drunk thief, lost phone and pav bhaji has left netizens in shock. Here's what happened)

In the clip, you can see the burglar stretching and other forms of exercise before breaking in.

Watch the video of the thief here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share has also received close to 1,000 likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Several people thought that the video was bizarre and funny. (Also Read: Thieves take away equipment worth ₹1 cr from EV charging stations in Sec 42)

Check out how Instagram users reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "I guess you have to find time to work out in between 'jobs'!"

A second commented, "Classic break (dance) and enter."

A third added, "Can't stop watching this! Need to learn this routine will be my morning sales meeting warm up!"

"Is this about working off the calories of the croissants before they steal them?" shared a fourth.

A fifth added, "How BIZARRE! (I wonder if that routine was pre or post croissant munching) The flexible croissant burglar."

A sixth said, "A robbery with a side serve of an interpretive dance. Crime these days are getting creative."

What are your thoughts on this video of the burglar?