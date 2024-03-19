Thieves take away equipment worth 1 cr from EV charging stations in Sec 42

Thieves struck at the soon-to-be launched EV charging stations at Sector 42 and decamped with equipment worth over ₹1 crore. The site has around 100 charging guns, each costing around ₹1.2 lakh, all of which were swiped off by thieves. At two of the targeted sites, all the equipment, including batteries, in the charging machines were stolen. (HT File)

The theft occurred at Palm Garden near the new lake in Sector 42 a few days ago. The FIR was registered on Monday under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code after a complaint was received from the UT forests department.

The UT Administration had set up the charging stations for the convenience of electric vehicle users in the city. These charging stations were to be officially inaugurated on March 31.

Police suspect it to be the handiwork of drug addicts as even the wires are stolen.

As per the FIR registered at the Sector 36 police station, multiple such thefts have been witnessed over the past few days.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said there are no CCTV cameras and not even a security guard was deployed in the area.

The Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) is installing EV charging stations across the city in a bid to develop Chandigarh as a model EV city.