After stealing watch, Apple MacBook, thief leaves note for owner: 'Improve your anti-theft system'

A burglar in China robbed a Shanghai shop and then left a message requesting that the owner upgrade their anti-theft system. Shanghai police said the burglary occurred on May 17. The thief named Sang, mounted the building's outer wall before breaking in and stealing a watch and an Apple MacBook, as per reports. The man left the note and advised the business owner to amp up his security.(Unsplash)

Sang entered the house, gathered laptops and cell phones, stacked them on a desk, wrote in a notebook, left it open, and tucked it beneath the pile of electronics. (Also Read: Thief drills a hole in the wall of jewellery store in Delhi, steals silver items)

He wrote, "Dear boss, I took a wristwatch and a laptop. You should improve your anti-theft system. I did not take all the phones and laptops, fearing it might hurt your business."

Not only that, but the thief also left his phone number at the end and said, "Contact me if you want your laptop and phone back."

The phone number the thief left, and the public surveillance cameras were subsequently used by the police to locate the criminal. Sang was apprehended while travelling out of Shanghai on a train, and the stolen goods were still with him. He was then arrested.

Earlier, after completing his crime, a burglar who broke into a doctor's locked home in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, passed out in the comfort of an air conditioner. He woke up the following morning to find the police team around him. (Also Read: Thief dresses up as garbage bag to steal package in Sacramento: ‘Wrong but genius’)

After breaking into the locked house covertly and searching the interior for valuables, the robber turned on the air conditioning to rest. But the man was so intoxicated that he fell asleep. The neighbours, meanwhile, started to worry when they saw the door open in the morning. The report also stated that they broke in and found the residence trashed and disorganized.

The police were notified right away by the neighbours, and they discovered Kapil, the thief, sleeping with the stolen goods. The offender has been taken into custody by the police and was charged with stealing under IPC section 379 A.