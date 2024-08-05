Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.57 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 6, 2024 25.31 °C Moderate rain August 7, 2024 25.83 °C Overcast clouds August 8, 2024 22.23 °C Light rain August 9, 2024 26.73 °C Scattered clouds August 10, 2024 27.12 °C Overcast clouds August 11, 2024 27.48 °C Light rain August 12, 2024 26.77 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.44 °C Light rain Chennai 30.56 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.11 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.45 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.72 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.9 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 5, 2024, is 26.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.57 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.47 °C and 26.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 9.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

