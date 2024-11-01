New scam in Bengaluru? Techie alerts passengers who take cabs to Kempegowda International Airport

A Bengaluru techie exposed a new kind of scam perpetrated by a few cab drivers who take passengers to the airport on a daily basis. He asked people, especially women, to be careful while travelling to the airport in cabs, as the drivers might charge extra money by implementing this vile plan. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

How the scam unfolds?

A techie named Shivam Sourav Jha took to X and wrote, “So folks, here is a new scam going on in Bengaluru by our beloved cab drivers when going to the airport (with girls, especially). They stop vehicles midway citing no fuel and ask you to pay at the petrol pump, saying 1100 is shown, but I would need only 1000.” He further said that the driver refused to drop him at the airport if does not pay at the petrol pump. “If you refuse to pay, they would say I won't move, it's midway your flight will be missed so you pay. They take the shortcut from the inner road from that point avoiding the toll,” he added.

This way, the cab drivers avoid paying airport toll fees but collect that amount from the passengers as they pay at the fuel bunks. Shivamsaid, “if you refuse to pay, they would say I won't move, its midway your flight will be missed so you pay. They take the shortcut from the inner road from that point avoiding the toll.” He said it was a Rapido ride and tagged all the cab aggregators to be alert about the new scam.

Meanwhile, many users said that they even observed this scam by the cab drivers. A user said, “It happened to me also. But I highly recommend using the airport bus. Just book a cab till the nearest bus stand. But yes this issue needs to be addressed.”

Another user said, “Just on Saturday I took a cab, and he took the inner road even though I asked repeatedly to take the toll one. And that road is completely isolated and not even proper street lights are there. Completely was on alert for that whole road till reaching the airport.”