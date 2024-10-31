Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2024: All about the history and significance of the State day

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Karnataka Rajyotsava dates back to 1956, when the States Reorganisation Act was implemented across India.

The state of Karnataka celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, marking the unification of the state and its official establishment on November 1 every year.

Rajyotsava celebrations are grand and colorful across the state.(PTI)
Rajyotsava celebrations are grand and colorful across the state.(PTI)

This day, which holds great historical significance, celebrates the rich cultural heritage, language, and traditions that define Karnataka.

(Also Read: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar mandates IT companies, factories, and institutions to hoist Kannada flag on Nov 1)

Mysore State to Karnataka

Karnataka Rajyotsava dates back to 1956, when the States Reorganisation Act was implemented across India. This act was crucial in reorganizing the boundaries of Indian states based on linguistic and cultural similarities. Prior to this, Kannada-speaking regions were scattered across the neighboring states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The movement for linguistic unification of these regions gained momentum, leading to the formation of Karnataka, then called Mysore State, on November 1, 1956.

The state was later renamed Karnataka in 1973, a name that resonates with its deep-rooted history and cultural legacy. Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated to honor the efforts of all those who worked toward the unification of the Kannada-speaking regions, as well as to celebrate the vibrant identity of the state.

Rajyotsava celebrations are grand and colorful, with the Karnataka state flag, featuring red and yellow, flying high across the state. Schools, colleges, and government offices also participate in the celebrations, with cultural events, parades, and folk performances that reflect Karnataka’s diverse heritage.

‘Hoisting Kannada flag on Nov 1 must’

This year, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has announced that all institutions across the state, including IT companies, factories and educational establishments, will be required to hoist the Kannada flag on November 1 to mark the Karnataka Rajyotsava.

“November 1 is an important day for Karnataka,” Shivakumar said. “As the Bengaluru development minister, I am directing all companies, factories and educational centres to hoist the Karnataka flag. Even if cultural events are not held, it is important that the flag is hoisted to mark the occasion,” he said.

Shivakumar said that this year’s celebration will serve as a reminder of the importance of Kannada and the state’s cultural identity.

(Also Read: Karnataka flag joins Indian and New Zealand flags at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru)

 

 

 

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //