Karnataka Rajyotsava 2024: All about the history and significance of the State day

The state of Karnataka celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, marking the unification of the state and its official establishment on November 1 every year. Rajyotsava celebrations are grand and colorful across the state.(PTI)

This day, which holds great historical significance, celebrates the rich cultural heritage, language, and traditions that define Karnataka.

Mysore State to Karnataka

Karnataka Rajyotsava dates back to 1956, when the States Reorganisation Act was implemented across India. This act was crucial in reorganizing the boundaries of Indian states based on linguistic and cultural similarities. Prior to this, Kannada-speaking regions were scattered across the neighboring states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The movement for linguistic unification of these regions gained momentum, leading to the formation of Karnataka, then called Mysore State, on November 1, 1956.

The state was later renamed Karnataka in 1973, a name that resonates with its deep-rooted history and cultural legacy. Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated to honor the efforts of all those who worked toward the unification of the Kannada-speaking regions, as well as to celebrate the vibrant identity of the state.

Rajyotsava celebrations are grand and colorful, with the Karnataka state flag, featuring red and yellow, flying high across the state. Schools, colleges, and government offices also participate in the celebrations, with cultural events, parades, and folk performances that reflect Karnataka’s diverse heritage.

‘Hoisting Kannada flag on Nov 1 must’

This year, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has announced that all institutions across the state, including IT companies, factories and educational establishments, will be required to hoist the Kannada flag on November 1 to mark the Karnataka Rajyotsava.

“November 1 is an important day for Karnataka,” Shivakumar said. “As the Bengaluru development minister, I am directing all companies, factories and educational centres to hoist the Karnataka flag. Even if cultural events are not held, it is important that the flag is hoisted to mark the occasion,” he said.

Shivakumar said that this year’s celebration will serve as a reminder of the importance of Kannada and the state’s cultural identity.

