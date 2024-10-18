Karnataka flag joins Indian and New Zealand flags at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

The Karnataka flag was seen flying alongside the Indian and New Zealand flags at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. This sighting has been celebrated by many Kannadigas as a symbol of Kannada unity. Karnataka flag seen flying at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.(X/Harish Itagi)

Harish Itagi, a user on X (formerly Twitter), shared a picture of the Karnataka flag flying alongside the Indian and New Zealand flags during the India vs New Zealand Test match. He remarked, "The flag is a symbol of Kannada unity," emphasizing the significance of the Karnataka flag in representing regional pride at the event.

Check the post here:

‘Hoisting Kannada flag on Nov 1 must’

This comes just after Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar announced that all institutions across the state, including IT companies, factories and educational establishments, will be required to hoist the Kannada flag on November 1 to mark the Karnataka Rajyotsava.

“November 1 is an important day for Karnataka,” Shivakumar said. “As the Bengaluru development minister, I am directing all companies, factories and educational centres to hoist the Karnataka flag. Even if cultural events are not held, it is important that the flag is hoisted to mark the occasion,” he added.

Karnataka Rajyotsava, observed every year on November 1, celebrates the unification of Kannada-speaking regions to form the state of Karnataka in 1956. Shivakumar said that this year’s celebration will serve as a reminder of the importance of Kannada and the state’s cultural identity. He highlighted the importance of making Kannada pride visible, particularly in Bengaluru, where nearly 50 per cent of the population consists of people from other states.

The directive comes against the backdrop of the state’s broader efforts to promote Kannada. Earlier this year, the Karnataka legislative assembly passed a bill mandating that 60 per cent of all signboards of businesses and establishments across the state should display Kannada. This legislation, known as the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was introduced to strengthen the state’s 2022 law, which sought to boost the use of Kannada in commercial signage.

