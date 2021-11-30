IND vs NZ: Sachin Tendulkar gives his verdict on 1st India vs New Zealand Test match in Kanpur

If anyone thought Test cricket was dead and buried, look no further than the first Test match between India and New Zealand which ended in a thrilling draw. Needing 284 to win, New Zealand defied India in the first session on the final day before the hosts came back strongly in the second to pick up three wickets.

The match had its ebbs and flow and just when India seemed favourites to take a 1-0 lead grabbing four wickets in the final session, New Zealand's last wicket pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel saw off 52 balls to end the match on a riveting note.

The enthralling finish saw the cricket fraternity hail the beauty that is Test cricket with the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner appreciating the good health the Test format finds itself it. Joining the bandwagon in none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who gave his verdict on the outcome of the 1st Test.

"Both #TeamIndia and #NewZealand had their backs against the wall at various stages of this game and both teams fought hard to come back into the game. To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating," Tendulkar tweeted.

To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating.#INDvNZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 30, 2021

The Kanpur game was an ideal advert for Test cricket with one team getting on top of the other momentarily through the course of the Test. At the end of Day 1, India looked set towards a 500-plus total, but a five-wicket-haul from Tim Southee laid waste to those plans. NZ openers responded well with Tom Latham and Will Young putting on a century partnerships as both players went on to hit half-centuries.

But once again, just when NZ seemed to be racing away with the advantage, a five-wicket haul from Axar Patel, aided well by R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja helped India wrest back the advantage. The third and fourth days saw plenty of see-saw action between India and New Zealand as Shreyas Iyer scored a fifty to go with a century in the first innings and along with Wriddhiman Saha, staged India’s comeback.