Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar mandates IT companies, factories, and institutions to hoist Kannada flag on Nov 1

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that all institutions in the state, including IT companies, factories, and other establishments, should hoist the Kannada flag on November 1. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

"Today, I have decided, as the Bengaluru minister, I am appealing to all institutions, including IT, factories and all establishments, that on November 1, they should hoist a Kannada flag in front of all the institutions," says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told PTI at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar emphasised the importance of fostering local pride and celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava, particularly in Bengaluru, where nearly 50 per cent of the population hails from outside the state.

He also highlighted the need to respect and promote the Kannada language. He also warned pro-Kannada organisations against taking unlawful actions.

November 1 is celebrated as Karnataka Rajyotsava, marking the formation of the state.

60% use of Kannada in signboards

In February this year, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a bill mandating 60 per cent use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments across the state, with the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government asserting that non-compliance would lead to cancellation of licences.

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the 2022 Act, was tabled in the House during the ongoing budget session.

Hoever, Karnataka’s governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, sent back to the state cabinet an ordinance that proposed augmenting the use of Kannada language in commercial signboards.

While sending back the ordinance, the governor advised the state government to pursue its passage through the assembly, sparking a sharp response from the government, which called his intervention unnecessary.

“The government crafted a law to amplify the presence of Kannada on signboards. However, the governor’s directive mandates its passage through the Assembly. He could have simply endorsed it,” deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said.

