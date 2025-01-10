Bengaluru content creator arrested for running over dog and dumping body, CCTV footage goes viral

A 35-year-old content creator from Bengaluru’s JP Nagar was arrested after allegedly running over a stray dog with his SUV and disposing of its body in a gunny bag on December 31. Mahindra Thar is seen running over the dog, sparking outrage.

According to a Times of India report, the accused, identified as Manjunath Venkatesh, a resident of Shekhar Layout in JP Nagar VIIIth Phase, was taken into custody on Thursday following a complaint lodged by an animal rights activist.

The incident, which took place at around 5.30 PM, was captured on a CCTV camera and later shared on social media. In the viral video, Manjunath’s Mahindra Thar is seen running over the dog, sparking outrage among online viewers who demanded swift action against him. The footage shows the vehicle’s front-left tire crushing the dog, which had been lying on the road.

Trigger warning: Graphic content involving animal harm.

The Talaghattapura police have filed charges under the Cruelty to Animals Act-1960 and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses the killing or maiming of animals. The SUV has been seized as part of the investigation, the report added.

Manjunath, who is unmarried, claimed to the authorities that he was rushing to his office in JP Nagar and didn’t see the dog on the road.

However, the complainant maintains that the act appeared intentional, given the visibility of the dog. Following the incident, the accused allegedly disposed of the dog’s body by stuffing it in a bag and discarding it, the TOI report further stated.

The police is looking into the matter and further investigation is underway.

