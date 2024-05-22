Spider-Man in JP Nagar? Video of man riding pillion in Bengaluru goes viral. X users say ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

A video of ‘Spider-Man’ enjoying a bike ride in Bengaluru has been going viral on social media and has elicited numerous reactions from people, with one saying, “Spider-Man Homecoming.” Bengaluru: 'Spider-Man' riding pillion in JP Nagar. (X/@vishalanandtwts)

The video was shared on X by a Bengaluru-based product designer, Vishal, with the caption, “Spider-Man in JP Nagar”.

The four-second-long video shows a man dressed in superhero costume riding a pillion in Bengaluru. He is also wearing a helmet. As soon as the two men on the bike noticed someone recording them on their phone, they gave a thumbs-up gesture and continued riding on their way.

The video, since being shared on May 21, has received over 6,800 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“The helmet,” pointed out one X user.

Another joked, “When you can’t find tall buildings to swing, just Rapido!”

“Spider-Man Homecoming,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Not that’s a sight for sore eyes.”

Earlier, a couple in Delhi was arrested after videos of them performing dangerous stunts while riding on a bike went viral on social media. Aditya, 20, and Anjali, 19, performed stunts in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh, where they live. While Aditya was dressed as Spider-Man, Anjali was dressed as Spider-Woman.

The video shows the couple riding a Pulsar wearing superhero costumes, without a helmet or number plate. They were also seen holding their hands up from the moving vehicle. They face charges including driving without a helmet, license and number plate, as reported by news agency IANS.

An inquiry into the matter was conducted and the riders have been booked under different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act for offences, including riding without a helmet, without a mirror, without a licence, dangerous driving, and not displaying a number plate,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.