Transport truck crashes into toll booth in Karnataka's Hospet, one died. Video
The truck overturned, killing one and causing extensive damage at Timlapura Toll Plaza. Authorities are investigating the incident for more details.
In a shocking incident, a massive truck crashed into a toll booth near Hospet town in Karnataka on Wednesday, resulting in the death of the driver and injuring another individual.
Also Read - Bengaluru hotels in high demand as Aero India Show and Invest Karnataka 2025 set to kick off
Take a look at the video
The dramatic visuals that surfaced on social media captured the moment when the transport truck lost control and rammed into the toll plaza, causing extensive damage. The impact was so severe that the truck overturned at the scene. The incident took place at the Timlapura Toll Plaza in Vijayanagara district. Further details regarding the mishap are awaited as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
In a separate tragic incident, five members of a family, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating accident in Karnataka’s Yadgir district on the same day. The fatal collision occurred near the Tinthani Arch within the jurisdiction of Surapura police station.
The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Anjaneya, his 28-year-old wife Gangamma, their children—five-year-old Pavithra and three-year-old Rayappa—as well as Anjaneya's one-year-old nephew, Hanumantha.
Also Read - Mysterious calls and fake orders? Bengaluru residents report unusual delivery 'scams'
According to police reports, the family was traveling on a motorcycle from Surapura to Tinthani when a Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) bus, reportedly out of the driver’s control, crashed into them from behind. The force of the impact was catastrophic, killing three people, including two children, instantly. The remaining two victims succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.
The accident left the motorcycle completely mangled. The bus, at the time of the incident, was en route from Kalaburagi to Chincholi. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the accident to determine the exact cause and any possible negligence involved.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.