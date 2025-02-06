Transport truck crashes into toll booth in Karnataka's Hospet, one died. Video

In a shocking incident, a massive truck crashed into a toll booth near Hospet town in Karnataka on Wednesday, resulting in the death of the driver and injuring another individual. Truck crashes into toll booth in Karnataka's Hospet.

Take a look at the video

The dramatic visuals that surfaced on social media captured the moment when the transport truck lost control and rammed into the toll plaza, causing extensive damage. The impact was so severe that the truck overturned at the scene. The incident took place at the Timlapura Toll Plaza in Vijayanagara district. Further details regarding the mishap are awaited as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In a separate tragic incident, five members of a family, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating accident in Karnataka’s Yadgir district on the same day. The fatal collision occurred near the Tinthani Arch within the jurisdiction of Surapura police station.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Anjaneya, his 28-year-old wife Gangamma, their children—five-year-old Pavithra and three-year-old Rayappa—as well as Anjaneya's one-year-old nephew, Hanumantha.

According to police reports, the family was traveling on a motorcycle from Surapura to Tinthani when a Kalyan Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKSRTC) bus, reportedly out of the driver’s control, crashed into them from behind. The force of the impact was catastrophic, killing three people, including two children, instantly. The remaining two victims succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The accident left the motorcycle completely mangled. The bus, at the time of the incident, was en route from Kalaburagi to Chincholi. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the accident to determine the exact cause and any possible negligence involved.